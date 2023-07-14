© 2023 WXXI News
What does emotional abuse look like?

July 14, 2023
Actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend shared some texts the actor sent her when they were together, accusing him of misogyny and emotional abuse. Critics of Hill say he used so-called "therapy speak" — words like "boundaries" — to manipulate Brady.

Our guests help us understand how to identify emotional abuse, how to help people in abusive relationships, what we need to know about the language therapists use, and more. In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
