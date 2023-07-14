What does emotional abuse look like?
Actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend shared some texts the actor sent her when they were together, accusing him of misogyny and emotional abuse. Critics of Hill say he used so-called "therapy speak" — words like "boundaries" — to manipulate Brady.
Our guests help us understand how to identify emotional abuse, how to help people in abusive relationships, what we need to know about the language therapists use, and more. In studio:
- Nicole Morelle, vice president of community engagement at Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Christina Till, therapist at Willow Domestic Violence Center