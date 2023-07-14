Discussing the ERA centennial
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress in 1923. While 38 states have ratified it, the ERA is not in the Constitution. Advocates say passing it at the federal level is more important than ever, following the overturning of Roe v Wade.
Our guests discuss this and look ahead to an ERA Centennial celebration this month. Our guests:
- Carolyn Maloney, former Congresswoman, current president of NOW-NYS, and champion of passing the ERA for over 40 years
- Claudia Nachega, executive director of Generation Ratify
- Kim Pandina, president of Rochester NOW
- Lauren Perl, co-organizer of the ERA Centennial Convention, and Harvard College Class of 2025