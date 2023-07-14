© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing the ERA centennial

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
Kim Pandina on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Kim Pandina on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, July 14, 2023

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress in 1923. While 38 states have ratified it, the ERA is not in the Constitution. Advocates say passing it at the federal level is more important than ever, following the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Our guests discuss this and look ahead to an ERA Centennial celebration this month. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack