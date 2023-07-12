© 2023 WXXI News
The ROCSEEDS program and its pipeline to manufacturing jobs

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
(foreground) Dave Seeley, and (background) Tyrone Reaves and Angel Correa on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The organizers of a new workforce development program hope to connect hundreds of Rochester residents to manufacturing jobs.

ROCSEEDS is a collaboration between RochesterWorks and the Young Adults Manufacturing Training Employment Program. Over the next two years, it will provide access to manufacturing jobs for 270 people; up to 70 of the program's participants will be local high school students.

This hour, we discuss the program, how it will work, and the impact organizers hope it will have on local workforce development. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
