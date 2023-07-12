The ROCSEEDS program and its pipeline to manufacturing jobs

The organizers of a new workforce development program hope to connect hundreds of Rochester residents to manufacturing jobs.

ROCSEEDS is a collaboration between RochesterWorks and the Young Adults Manufacturing Training Employment Program. Over the next two years, it will provide access to manufacturing jobs for 270 people; up to 70 of the program's participants will be local high school students.

This hour, we discuss the program, how it will work, and the impact organizers hope it will have on local workforce development. Our guests:

