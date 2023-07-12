How to create a better interconnected bike network in the City of Rochester
The City of Rochester’s new Active Transportation Plan includes more than 180 projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and people who use mobility aids. That’s according to WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, who writes that a key component of the plan is a few dozen miles of new, interconnected bike networks.
This hour, we focus on the aspects of the plan devoted to cycling. Our guests are transportation experts and cycling advocates:
- David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the City of Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services
- Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
- Karen Lankeshofer, former member of the Active Transportation Plan Committee