© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How to create a better interconnected bike network in the City of Rochester

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
David Riley and Jesse Peers on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
David Riley and Jesse Peers on "Connections"

The City of Rochester’s new Active Transportation Plan includes more than 180 projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and people who use mobility aids. That’s according to WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, who writes that a key component of the plan is a few dozen miles of new, interconnected bike networks.

This hour, we focus on the aspects of the plan devoted to cycling. Our guests are transportation experts and cycling advocates:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack