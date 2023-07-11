© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
How the SCOTUS affirmative action decision will affect the admissions process

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
Rev. Melanie Duguid-May on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Rev. Melanie Duguid-May on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

How will the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision on affirmative action change the admissions process for colleges and universities? What does it mean for high school students and guidance counselors?

We sit down with representatives from local education institutions to discuss these questions and what they expect going forward. Our guests:

  • Rev. Melanie Duguid-May, Ph.D., dean of faculty, and professor of theology at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
  • Jonathan Kent, vice president for enrollment management at Alfred University
  • John Serafine, interim principal at McQuaid Jesuit High School
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
