How the SCOTUS affirmative action decision will affect the admissions process
How will the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision on affirmative action change the admissions process for colleges and universities? What does it mean for high school students and guidance counselors?
We sit down with representatives from local education institutions to discuss these questions and what they expect going forward. Our guests:
- Rev. Melanie Duguid-May, Ph.D., dean of faculty, and professor of theology at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
- Jonathan Kent, vice president for enrollment management at Alfred University
- John Serafine, interim principal at McQuaid Jesuit High School