Previewing the 2023 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
We preview Rochester’s 2023 Pride Parade and Festival. This year’s event is set for July 15. Nearly 200 groups have signed up to march in the parade. Festival activities include food and drinks, games, live music, and more.

This hour, our guests discuss the festival and the significance it has in the current political and social climate. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
