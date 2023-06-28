© 2023 WXXI News
Shaun Nelms and Marlene Blocker on East High's past, present, and future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Marlene Blocker and Shaun Nelms on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
There will be a change in leadership at the Rochester school most often touted for its turnaround success. East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms is taking a leadership position at the University of Rochester.

Nelms arrived at East nearly a decade ago to help lead a new partnership with the university. The result has been higher graduation rates, fewer suspensions, and improved academic performance. Nelms has pushed back against critics who say that the additional resources make the East model unsustainable.

We talk to Nelms and his successor, current East Upper School Principal Marlene Blocker, about what has happened at East, and how that success can spread. Our guests:

  • Shaun Nelms, outgoing East High School Superintendent
  • Marlene Blocker, current East High Upper School Principal, and incoming East High School Superintendent
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
