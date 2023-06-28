Shaun Nelms and Marlene Blocker on East High's past, present, and future

There will be a change in leadership at the Rochester school most often touted for its turnaround success. East High Superintendent Shaun Nelms is taking a leadership position at the University of Rochester.

Nelms arrived at East nearly a decade ago to help lead a new partnership with the university. The result has been higher graduation rates, fewer suspensions, and improved academic performance. Nelms has pushed back against critics who say that the additional resources make the East model unsustainable.

We talk to Nelms and his successor, current East Upper School Principal Marlene Blocker, about what has happened at East, and how that success can spread. Our guests:

