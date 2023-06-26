© 2023 WXXI News
Connections
Richard Jackson, author of "Ward of the Court: The Life of Richard Jackson"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
Maria Cristalli and Richard Jackson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 26, 2023
Maria Cristalli and Richard Jackson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 26, 2023

In Ottawa, Kansas, Richard Jackson is described by many as a legend. Jackson was the city’s first African American mayor and dedicated his career to helping lift people out of poverty.

While he’s a well-known figure in Ottawa, few people know that he grew up a “ward of the court” in Rochester, moving from foster home to foster home and to Hillside when it was an orphanage. Jackson credits his mentors at Hillside and his alma mater, Ottawa University, for giving him the confidence and opportunities that helped him pave a path to success.

Jackson is back in Rochester for a visit at Hillside. He joins us in the studio to discuss his life, his commitment to public service and anti-poverty work, and more. Our guests:

