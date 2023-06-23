Jeannie Gainsburg, author of “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate"

What makes someone a good ally for the LGBTQ+ community?

Author and educator Jeannie Gainsburg has spent years researching and teaching the answers to that question. Her book, “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate” is now in its second edition. Gainsburg says much has changed regarding language, culture, and politics since the book was first published in 2019, and knowing the most effective ways to support people who identify as LGBTQ+ is more important than ever.

She joins us for the hour. Our guest:

