Jeannie Gainsburg, author of “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
Jeannie Gainsburg on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, June 23, 2023

What makes someone a good ally for the LGBTQ+ community?

Author and educator Jeannie Gainsburg has spent years researching and teaching the answers to that question. Her book, “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate” is now in its second edition. Gainsburg says much has changed regarding language, culture, and politics since the book was first published in 2019, and knowing the most effective ways to support people who identify as LGBTQ+ is more important than ever.

She joins us for the hour. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
