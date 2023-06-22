© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Nathan Yax on nine months volunteering in and around Ukraine

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
Nathan Yax on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Nathan Yax is a Finger Lakes native who recently spent nine months volunteering in and around Ukraine.

His family is originally from Ukraine, and he says some of his relatives expressed great fear about his trip. Over the course of the six months that he lived Ukraine, he witnessed air raids, went to the front lines, and spoke to military personnel, civilians, journalists, and volunteers.

This hour, we sit down with him to discuss what he experienced and what he learned. Our guest:

  • Nathan Yax, Finger Lakes native who volunteered in Ukraine
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
