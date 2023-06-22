Nathan Yax on nine months volunteering in and around Ukraine

Nathan Yax is a Finger Lakes native who recently spent nine months volunteering in and around Ukraine.

His family is originally from Ukraine, and he says some of his relatives expressed great fear about his trip. Over the course of the six months that he lived Ukraine, he witnessed air raids, went to the front lines, and spoke to military personnel, civilians, journalists, and volunteers.

This hour, we sit down with him to discuss what he experienced and what he learned. Our guest:

