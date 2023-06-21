Previewing the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
The 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday. The nine-day festival, now in its 20th year, draws more than 200,000 fans and includes artists from around the world.
We sit down with co-producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent for a look at this year’s lineup, and we hear from Elizabeth Rodriguez, Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominated violinist co-leader of OKAN, which will be performing at this year’s festival.
Our guests:
- Marc Iacona, executive director and co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
- John Nugent, co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
- Elizabeth Rodriguez, violinist and co-leader of OKAN