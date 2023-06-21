© 2023 WXXI News
Previewing the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT
Marc Iacona and John Nugent on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Marc Iacona and John Nugent on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday. The nine-day festival, now in its 20th year, draws more than 200,000 fans and includes artists from around the world.

We sit down with co-producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent for a look at this year’s lineup, and we hear from Elizabeth Rodriguez, Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominated violinist co-leader of OKAN, which will be performing at this year’s festival.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
