Previewing the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

The 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday. The nine-day festival, now in its 20th year, draws more than 200,000 fans and includes artists from around the world.

We sit down with co-producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent for a look at this year’s lineup, and we hear from Elizabeth Rodriguez, Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominated violinist co-leader of OKAN, which will be performing at this year’s festival.

Our guests:

