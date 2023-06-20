Tom Golisano on property assessments

We sit down with Tom Golisano for a conversation about property assessments. Five years ago, the philanthropist and Paychex founder attempted to lower the assessment and tax bill for his South Bristol home when a flock of geese was regularly defecating on his yard. Now, Golisano says the assessment for a house he owns on West Bloomfield Road should be lowered on account of a Verizon cell tower that will sit 200 feet from the home. As reported by WXXI’s David Andreatta, Golisano says he suspects he will have to sell the house, and if it sells for less than its listed value on the town tax roll, he will sue the town of Pittsford for the difference.

Following the geese incident, Golisano created an online resource for homeowners interested in grieving their own assessments. This hour, we talk with him about what fighting property taxes looks like for homeowners at all income levels. Our guest:

