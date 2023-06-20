© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Tom Golisano on property assessments

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 20, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
Tom Golisano on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tom Golisano on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

We sit down with Tom Golisano for a conversation about property assessments. Five years ago, the philanthropist and Paychex founder attempted to lower the assessment and tax bill for his South Bristol home when a flock of geese was regularly defecating on his yard. Now, Golisano says the assessment for a house he owns on West Bloomfield Road should be lowered on account of a Verizon cell tower that will sit 200 feet from the home. As reported by WXXI’s David Andreatta, Golisano says he suspects he will have to sell the house, and if it sells for less than its listed value on the town tax roll, he will sue the town of Pittsford for the difference.

Following the geese incident, Golisano created an online resource for homeowners interested in grieving their own assessments. This hour, we talk with him about what fighting property taxes looks like for homeowners at all income levels. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack