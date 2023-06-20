Reshaping Rochester: Lawrence Frank on "walkability"

© 2023 WXXI News
We preview an upcoming "Reshaping Rochester" conversation about the walkability of communities and what it means for travel, health, and more. Lawrence Frank is a professor of urban studies and planning at UC San Diego. His Rochester-based firm, Urban Design 4 Health (UD4H), uses evidence-based decision making about land use and transportation to improve urban planning projects and, in turn, the health of individuals and the environment. He is credited for coining the term “walkability” in the early 90s.

Frank is in town for a presentation with the Community Design Center Rochester, but first, we sit down with him to discuss the progress being made in terms of walkability in cities across the country, and how Rochester ranks when it comes to its “Walk Score.” Our guest:

  • Lawrence Frank, Ph.D., professor of urban studies and planning at UC San Diego, and president of Urban Design 4 Health
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
