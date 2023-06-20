Reshaping Rochester: Lawrence Frank on "walkability"

We preview an upcoming "Reshaping Rochester" conversation about the walkability of communities and what it means for travel, health, and more. Lawrence Frank is a professor of urban studies and planning at UC San Diego. His Rochester-based firm, Urban Design 4 Health (UD4H), uses evidence-based decision making about land use and transportation to improve urban planning projects and, in turn, the health of individuals and the environment. He is credited for coining the term “walkability” in the early 90s.

Frank is in town for a presentation with the Community Design Center Rochester, but first, we sit down with him to discuss the progress being made in terms of walkability in cities across the country, and how Rochester ranks when it comes to its “Walk Score.” Our guest:

