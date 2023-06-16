© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Local efforts to commemorate Juneteenth 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
We talk about local anti-racism work and events commemorating Juneteenth. The annual federal holiday marks the day in 1865 when Texas was notified that people who were still enslaved were free. That was more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Our guests highlight the work being done in this community to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. First, we hear from the team at E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminating Racism and Seeking Equity) in Irondequoit, and then we sit down with representatives of various local events who discuss how we should talk about and teach the history of slavery. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
