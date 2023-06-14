Previewing FLXcursion 2023
The Finger Lakes wine industry is dealing with the most devastating spring freeze that the industry has ever seen. But wineries are trying to turn their attention to something positive: the return of FLXcursion. The international event brings winemakers from around the world to the region this weekend.
We talk about all of it with our guests:
- Oscar Bynke, co-chair of FLXcursion, and co-owner of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard
- Kelby Russell, co-chair of FLXcursion, and winemaker and co-owner of Apollo’s Praise Wine and Vineyard