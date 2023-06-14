© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing FLXcursion 2023

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 14, 2023
FLXcursion Logo

The Finger Lakes wine industry is dealing with the most devastating spring freeze that the industry has ever seen. But wineries are trying to turn their attention to something positive: the return of FLXcursion. The international event brings winemakers from around the world to the region this weekend.

We talk about all of it with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
