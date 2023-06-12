How should schools in New York State teach reading?
Some children’s advocates are pushing for New York to join Connecticut and other states that are legislating the rules on how to teach reading. They point to the growing body of evidence that suggests that many schools have gotten it wrong for a long time.
They talk about what the science says and what they are asking New York State to do next. Our guests:
- Jeff Smink, deputy director at the Education Trust-New York
- Andrew Aligne, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Candace Cabral, Rochester parent, and community leader
- Tina Carney, Gates Chili parent, and co-leader of Dyslexia Allies of Western New York
*To reference Education Trust-New York's report, click here.