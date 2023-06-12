© 2023 WXXI News
How should schools in New York State teach reading?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
(foreground) Jeff Smink, and (background) Dr. Andrew Aligne and Tina Carney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 12, 2023

Some children’s advocates are pushing for New York to join Connecticut and other states that are legislating the rules on how to teach reading. They point to the growing body of evidence that suggests that many schools have gotten it wrong for a long time.

They talk about what the science says and what they are asking New York State to do next. Our guests:

*To reference Education Trust-New York's report, click here.

