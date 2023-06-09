© 2023 WXXI News
Debating work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
In the showdown over the nation’s debt limit, Congress reached an agreement to increase work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program. Republicans had pushed for the requirements, arguing that Americans receiving assistance should be expected to work. Research has indicated that work requirements tend to reduce the population receiving assistance, while having little effect on the employment rate.

Our guests debate it:

  • Pete Nabozny, director of policy at the Children’s Agenda
  • Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
