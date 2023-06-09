Debating work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program
In the showdown over the nation’s debt limit, Congress reached an agreement to increase work requirements for cash welfare and the SNAP program. Republicans had pushed for the requirements, arguing that Americans receiving assistance should be expected to work. Research has indicated that work requirements tend to reduce the population receiving assistance, while having little effect on the employment rate.
Our guests debate it:
- Pete Nabozny, director of policy at the Children’s Agenda
- Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council