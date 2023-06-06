© 2023 WXXI News
What do you need to know about composting?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Shovel in compost pile
Noelle E. C. Evans | WXXI News
Have you ever wanted to try composting? Whether you join a local composting program or start your own composting project at home, our guests walk you through what you need to know.

What can and cannot be composted? What are the benefits of composting? Our guests this hour answer our questions and yours. In studio:

To learn more about the Roc City Compost Program, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
