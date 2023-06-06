What do you need to know about composting?
Have you ever wanted to try composting? Whether you join a local composting program or start your own composting project at home, our guests walk you through what you need to know.
What can and cannot be composted? What are the benefits of composting? Our guests this hour answer our questions and yours. In studio:
- Marci Muller, horticulture team leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- Sue Nolan, master gardener and volunteer at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
- Karen St. Aubin, director of the Bureau of Operations for the City of Rochester's Department of Environmental Services
- Anne E. Spaulding, manager of environmental quality for the City of Rochester
To learn more about the Roc City Compost Program, click here.