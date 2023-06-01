© 2023 WXXI News
Should wine be sold in grocery stores in New York?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
There’s a renewed push in New York State to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.

A new report issued by a state commission recommends changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. Critics of the law say it’s outdated and that it includes traces of Prohibition-era measures. But wine shops and smaller businesses says the sale of wine in grocery stores could put them out of business.

We explore the issue from different perspectives. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
