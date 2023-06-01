2023 summer movie preview
We have some fun talking about films. From “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to “Asteroid City” to “Barbie,” our guests help us preview the summer movie season.
Our guests:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Amy Adrion, award-winning film director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Jackie McGriff, photographer, filmmaker, and movie fan
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival