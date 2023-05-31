© 2023 WXXI News
Discussing how to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 31, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Sue Hughes-Smith and Suzanne Hunt on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Sue Hughes-Smith and Suzanne Hunt on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

New York State passed an ambitious climate action bill four years ago, but implementation is another thing.

What is the latest with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act? And what does it mean for famers and rural areas? Our guests discuss it:

