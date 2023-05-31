Discussing how to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act
New York State passed an ambitious climate action bill four years ago, but implementation is another thing.
What is the latest with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act? And what does it mean for famers and rural areas? Our guests discuss it:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator in District 14, and adjunct professor in environmental policy at local colleges
- Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy for Generate Upcycle, and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards
- Graham Savio, agriculture and horticulture issue leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Tompkins County