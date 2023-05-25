© 2023 WXXI News
How local residents are working to reduce violence in the community

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 25, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
The City of Rochester remains in a state of emergency when it comes to violence in the community. As of May 15, there have been 64 shooting victims in 2023.

What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community? An upcoming event hosted by the Lewis Street Committee is aimed at encouraging neighbors to commit to better solutions than violence. We preview the event and discuss participants’ ideas for solutions with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
