How local residents are working to reduce violence in the community
The City of Rochester remains in a state of emergency when it comes to violence in the community. As of May 15, there have been 64 shooting victims in 2023.
What can local residents do to help reduce violence in the community? An upcoming event hosted by the Lewis Street Committee is aimed at encouraging neighbors to commit to better solutions than violence. We preview the event and discuss participants’ ideas for solutions with our guests:
- Suzanne Mayer, co-founder and president of Hinge Neighbors
- Nancy H. Maciuska, chair of the Lewis Street Committee
- Miquel Powell, executive director of the Reentry and Community Development Center
- Luis Aponte, community liaison and paramedic for American Medical Response