How cancer affects sexual health
New research shows two-thirds of women with cancer experience sexual dysfunction. Research also finds that many doctors are not providing guidance or assistance for women who want to navigate these issues.
Our guests help us understand how cancer affects sexual health, and what patients and partners should know about how to address challenges they face. In studio:
- Pebble Kranz, M.D., FECSM, IF, medical director for the Rochester Center For Sexual Wellness, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Rochester
- Sajeena Geevarghese, M,D., executive medical director of gynecologic oncology at Rochester Regional Health
- Jocelyn Bushart, ANP-BC, NBC-HWC, nurse practitioner at the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program
- Tanja Anselm-Cooke, patient