How cancer affects sexual health

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT
New research shows two-thirds of women with cancer experience sexual dysfunction. Research also finds that many doctors are not providing guidance or assistance for women who want to navigate these issues.

Our guests help us understand how cancer affects sexual health, and what patients and partners should know about how to address challenges they face. In studio:

  • Pebble Kranz, M.D., FECSM, IF, medical director for the Rochester Center For Sexual Wellness, clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Rochester
  • Sajeena Geevarghese, M,D., executive medical director of gynecologic oncology at Rochester Regional Health
  • Jocelyn Bushart, ANP-BC, NBC-HWC, nurse practitioner at the Wilmot Cancer Institute’s Judy DiMarzo Cancer Survivorship Program
  • Tanja Anselm-Cooke, patient
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
