Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake on their new television shows and national conversations about drag story hours
We sit down with Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake – two local drag queens with international prominence who star in a new Hulu show that premieres next week. We talk with them about their new show, about their current run on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 8,” and about the latest in national conversations about drag queen story hours.
Our guests:
- Mrs. Kasha Davis, star of “Drag Me to Dinner” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8
- Darienne Lake, star of “Drag Me to Dinner” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8