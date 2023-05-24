© 2023 WXXI News
Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake on their new television shows and national conversations about drag story hours

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT
Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 24, 2023

We sit down with Mrs. Kasha Davis and Darienne Lake – two local drag queens with international prominence who star in a new Hulu show that premieres next week. We talk with them about their new show, about their current run on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race All Stars 8,” and about the latest in national conversations about drag queen story hours.

Our guests:

  • Mrs. Kasha Davis, star of “Drag Me to Dinner” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8
  • Darienne Lake, star of “Drag Me to Dinner” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
