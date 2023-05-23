© 2023 WXXI News
Journalist Emily Hanford on why so many American children struggle to read

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
Why do millions of American children struggle to read? The answer, it turns out, is not only about poverty or class or resources. It's about a choice that many American schools have made. Journalist Emily Hanford went deep on the subject in her recent podcast series, "Sold a Story." The series has made massive waves; last month the New York Times referred to it in a story about the backlash against ineffective teaching methods. So what comes next? Some state legislatures want to ban some of the ineffective techniques. Our guest takes us through the controversy:

