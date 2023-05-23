Journalist Emily Hanford on why so many American children struggle to read
Why do millions of American children struggle to read? The answer, it turns out, is not only about poverty or class or resources. It's about a choice that many American schools have made. Journalist Emily Hanford went deep on the subject in her recent podcast series, "Sold a Story." The series has made massive waves; last month the New York Times referred to it in a story about the backlash against ineffective teaching methods. So what comes next? Some state legislatures want to ban some of the ineffective techniques. Our guest takes us through the controversy:
- Emily Hanford, senior correspondent for American Public Media