Author Tony Hiss on his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
MICHAEL LIONSTAR
/
Provided

What would it take to conserve 30 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2030? What about 50 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2050? Experts say the latter could save millions of species from extinction.

Author and longtime New Yorker journalist Tony Hiss outlines the impact these conservations goals could have in his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth.” He’ll be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy at Canisius College next week. This hour, we talk with him and representatives from the Conservancy about the value of biodiversity and what citizens of the world need to know. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
