Author Tony Hiss on his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth”

What would it take to conserve 30 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2030? What about 50 percent of the planet’s land and water by 2050? Experts say the latter could save millions of species from extinction.

Author and longtime New Yorker journalist Tony Hiss outlines the impact these conservations goals could have in his book, “Rescuing the Planet: Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth.” He’ll be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy at Canisius College next week. This hour, we talk with him and representatives from the Conservancy about the value of biodiversity and what citizens of the world need to know. Our guests:

