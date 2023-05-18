Sports journalists Alan Shipnuck and Scott Pitoniak on the PGA

Two highly decorated sports journalists join us to talk about issues related to the PGA championship in Rochester this week.

Alan Shipnuck is considered to be perhaps the finest golf journalist; his most recent book is “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar,” about Phil Mickelson. He joins us from Oak Hill to talk about the championship and how to make the sport of golf more accessible to the general public.

We’re also joined by award-winning journalist and author Scott Pitoniak, who is marking 50 years as a sportswriter this summer. He discusses the stories he’s following during this international event. Our guests:

