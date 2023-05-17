Previewing the 2023 Rochester Cocktail Revival
The Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. The event – now in its tenth year – is New York State’s only annual, weeklong festival of spirits. More than 20 local cocktail bars are participating.
This hour, we preview the event, we discuss the state of the industry, and we have some fun talking about cocktails. Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, associate producer of the Rochester Cocktail Revival, and editor of CITY Magazine
- Chuck Cerankosky, director of the Rochester Cocktail Revival; co-owner of Restaurant Good Luck, Cure, Lucky’s and Jackrabbit Club; and food and beverage director at Radio Social
- Zack Mikida, co-owner of Bitter Honey and Ziggy’s