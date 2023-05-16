Introducing young people to careers in the skilled trades
The number of workers in the skilled trades in the U.S. is not keeping up with demand. The pandemic led to a greater need for skilled tradespeople, as more Americans invested in house projects. What can be done to introduce the skilled trades to more job seekers? And how can it be better discussed as a career option for young people?
Camp Hard Hat is a local camp that gives kids aged 12 to 15 opportunities to learn about careers in the trades. We discuss the camp’s work and the state of the industry with our guests:
- Jared Radesi, founding member of Camp Hard Hat, and former carpentry teacher at Genesee Valley BOCES
- Lindsie Cook, Camp Hard Hat member who is currently attending the Building Trades program at Genesee Valley BOCES
- Kim Gaylord, president of the Builders Exchange of Rochester
- Tony DiTucci, president of Livingston Associates
- Avery Dueppengiesser, former camper at Camp Hard Hat