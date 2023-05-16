© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Introducing young people to careers in the skilled trades

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
(foreground) Lindsie Cook and Jared Radesi, and (background) Tony DiTucci and Kim Gaylord on "Connections"
(foreground) Lindsie Cook and Jared Radesi, and (background) Tony DiTucci and Kim Gaylord on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 16, 2023
The number of workers in the skilled trades in the U.S. is not keeping up with demand. The pandemic led to a greater need for skilled tradespeople, as more Americans invested in house projects. What can be done to introduce the skilled trades to more job seekers? And how can it be better discussed as a career option for young people?

Camp Hard Hat is a local camp that gives kids aged 12 to 15 opportunities to learn about careers in the trades. We discuss the camp’s work and the state of the industry with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
