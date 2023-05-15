Aging Together: Supporting older adults as they experience different factors of aging

During this conversation recorded in front of a live audience at St. Johns in Rochester, a panel of experts explores issues important to older adults and those who care for them. The discussion includes points about social isolation, maintaining friendships, caregiving, and how to reconcile the different factors of aging. It’s all part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults.

Our guests:



Yeates Conwell, M.D., professor of psychiatry, geriatric psychiatrist and leader of the “Vital Aging” initiative of the University of Rochester’s Aging Institute

Nate Sweeney, vice president of skilled services at St. John's

Mary Terry, Rochester resident

You can watch the discussion on YouTube: