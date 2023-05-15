© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Aging Together: Supporting older adults as they experience different factors of aging

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
Yeates Conwell, Mary Terry, and Nate Sweeney on "Connections" at St. John's
Yeates Conwell, Mary Terry, and Nate Sweeney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" at St. John's in May 2023
During this conversation recorded in front of a live audience at St. Johns in Rochester, a panel of experts explores issues important to older adults and those who care for them. The discussion includes points about social isolation, maintaining friendships, caregiving, and how to reconcile the different factors of aging. It’s all part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults.

Our guests:

Connections Aging Together in New York
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
