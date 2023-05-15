Aging Together: Discussing one approach to aging in place

We explore one option for caregiving for older adults: aging in place. Brothers Mark and Tom McDermott founded Touching Hearts at Home in 2007 -- three years after their mother was diagnosed with cancer. They say during her illness, they came to understand the importance of having qualified compassionate caregivers in her home.

This hour, we talk with the team behind Touching Hearts and a second organization, Together in Caring, about their approach to helping older adults age in place. We also hear from two residents who benefit from their services. Caregiving is not one-size-fits-all, so this conversation represents the first of several about different caregiving options. It’s all part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults.

Our guests:

