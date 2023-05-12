© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

New NYSUT president Melinda Person

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT
New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) has a new president. Melinda Person began her career as an elementary and childhood education teacher and has spent more than 20 years advancing education policy. She has also worked for the New York State Assembly.

This hour, we talk with Person about her background and her priorities for her new role and for NYSUT. We're also joined by representatives of local teachers' unions who weigh in on various issues affecting educators. Our guests:

