Connections

Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the state budget

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
Harry Bronson on "Connections"
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Assemblymember Harry Bronson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 12, 2023
From bail reform to housing to climate action, there's a lot to discuss regarding New York State's budget. The budget for 2023-2024 passed last week.

This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Harry Bronson, chair of the Committee on Economic Development, to discuss his take on the new budget measures. This is the first in a series of conversations about the budget with local state representatives. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
