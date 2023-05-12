Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the state budget
From bail reform to housing to climate action, there's a lot to discuss regarding New York State's budget. The budget for 2023-2024 passed last week.
This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Harry Bronson, chair of the Committee on Economic Development, to discuss his take on the new budget measures. This is the first in a series of conversations about the budget with local state representatives. Our guest:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138