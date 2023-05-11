© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Solutions to cat overpopulation

By Megan Mack,
Jasmin Singer
Published May 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
Zamira Guerra, Vicky Pape and guest host Jasmin Singer on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Zamira Guerra, Vicky Pape and guest host Jasmin Singer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
We’ll be talking all about cat overpopulation. Nationwide, close to two-million kitties are killed each year, most often because they simply have no home to go to.

But there are solutions. From the desperate need for more affordable spay and neuter, to the life-saving importance of foster care and adoption, to the question of whether TNR work can help control feral populations, we’ll cover the most pressing issues in the cat rescue communities in Rochester and beyond.

Our expert panel will tackle a mighty problem that is very likely happening in your very own neighborhood. Our guests:

  • Vicky Pape,  Director of Animal Placement for Lollypop Farm
  • Zamira Guerra, serves on the Board of Directors for RocKats
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
