Solutions to cat overpopulation

We’ll be talking all about cat overpopulation. Nationwide, close to two-million kitties are killed each year, most often because they simply have no home to go to.

But there are solutions. From the desperate need for more affordable spay and neuter, to the life-saving importance of foster care and adoption, to the question of whether TNR work can help control feral populations, we’ll cover the most pressing issues in the cat rescue communities in Rochester and beyond.

Our expert panel will tackle a mighty problem that is very likely happening in your very own neighborhood. Our guests:

