© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What does success in Ukraine look like?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Randy Stone on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

With Ukraine's spring and summer offensive on the horizon, what does success look like? Tuesday marked Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, but this year's event was rather muted, marked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin making more false claims about Ukraine, Nazis, and Russia's security. But leaked American documents have recently shown that the Biden administration has doubts about just how far Ukraine can go this year.

We discuss the various dynamics with one of our regular expert guests:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack