What does success in Ukraine look like?
With Ukraine's spring and summer offensive on the horizon, what does success look like? Tuesday marked Russia's annual Victory Day celebration, but this year's event was rather muted, marked by Russian leader Vladimir Putin making more false claims about Ukraine, Nazis, and Russia's security. But leaked American documents have recently shown that the Biden administration has doubts about just how far Ukraine can go this year.
We discuss the various dynamics with one of our regular expert guests:
- Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester