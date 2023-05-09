© 2023 WXXI News
Rizwan Virk, author of “The Simulation Hypothesis”

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Are we living in a simulation? For Rizwan Virk, that's not just a silly or academic question. Virk believes the answer is yes, and he's tried to assemble all the evidence for it.

Virk's book makes the case that we are in some kind of simulated world, created by an advanced civilization -- possibly future humans on Earth, who are running a series of experiments.

But why? How might a complex human simulation be useful? And how close are we to running similar simulations ourselves? It's a mind-bending conversation with our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
