Rizwan Virk, author of “The Simulation Hypothesis”

Are we living in a simulation? For Rizwan Virk, that's not just a silly or academic question. Virk believes the answer is yes, and he's tried to assemble all the evidence for it.

Virk's book makes the case that we are in some kind of simulated world, created by an advanced civilization -- possibly future humans on Earth, who are running a series of experiments.

But why? How might a complex human simulation be useful? And how close are we to running similar simulations ourselves? It's a mind-bending conversation with our guest:

