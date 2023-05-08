© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

David Harman, retiring music director of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
David Harman, Carol Lowne and Alan Lowne on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
David Harman, Carol Lowne and Alan Lowne on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 8, 2023
Longtime Penfield Symphony Orchestra music director David Harman is retiring. He has conducted numerous orchestras across the community and has a storied career.

We talk with him about his work, about the state of classical music and orchestras in 2023, and more. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
