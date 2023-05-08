David Harman, retiring music director of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
Longtime Penfield Symphony Orchestra music director David Harman is retiring. He has conducted numerous orchestras across the community and has a storied career.
We talk with him about his work, about the state of classical music and orchestras in 2023, and more. Our guests:
- David Harman, retiring music director of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
- Alan Lowne, co-president of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra
- Carole Lowne, co-president of the Penfield Symphony Orchestra