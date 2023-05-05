How a local mother who lost her son to gun violence is helping local students' voices be heard
Rochester students are expressing their concerns about gun violence through the written word. Activist Lentory Johnson has launched the third annual anti-gun violence essay contest through her nonprofit, Generational Engagement Matters. The contest invites students living in Rochester to write about the trauma they’ve experienced as a result of local gun violence. The subject hits close to home for Johnson; her son Johnny was killed in the drive-by shooting outside the Boys and Girls Club in 2015. He was 22 years old.
This hour, we talk with Lentory Johnson, her GEM colleagues, and a local student about anti-gun violence efforts and how to support victims and families in Rochester. Our guests:
- Lentory Johnson, founder of Generational Engagement Matters (GEM), and mother of Johnny Johnson
- Ralph Carter, director of IT services for Generational Engagement Matters (GEM)
- Avalon Fox, sixth grader, and 2022 GEM essay contest winner