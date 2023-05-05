© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How a local mother who lost her son to gun violence is helping local students' voices be heard

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
(foreground) Avalon Fox and (background) Lentory Johnson and Ralph Carter on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Avalon Fox and (background) Lentory Johnson and Ralph Carter on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 5, 2023
Rochester students are expressing their concerns about gun violence through the written word. Activist Lentory Johnson has launched the third annual anti-gun violence essay contest through her nonprofit, Generational Engagement Matters. The contest invites students living in Rochester to write about the trauma they’ve experienced as a result of local gun violence. The subject hits close to home for Johnson; her son Johnny was killed in the drive-by shooting outside the Boys and Girls Club in 2015. He was 22 years old.

This hour, we talk with Lentory Johnson, her GEM colleagues, and a local student about anti-gun violence efforts and how to support victims and families in Rochester. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
