Connections

Fossil fuels vs all-electric: discussing the future of building construction in New York State

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
Marjorie Byrnes and Ryan Puckett on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Marjorie Byrnes and Ryan Puckett on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, May 5, 2023
The new New York State budget includes provisions to phase out the use of fossil fuels in buildings and to phase in requirements for electric building construction. It’s an issue that is currently the topic of debate among different stakeholders in the state.

We discuss it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
