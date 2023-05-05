Fossil fuels vs all-electric: discussing the future of building construction in New York State
The new New York State budget includes provisions to phase out the use of fossil fuels in buildings and to phase in requirements for electric building construction. It’s an issue that is currently the topic of debate among different stakeholders in the state.
We discuss it with our guests:
- Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes, District 133
- Ryan Puckett, general manager of Wise Home Energy
- Jessica Azulay, executive director for the Alliance for a Green Economy