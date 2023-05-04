How to support members of the Asian American/Pacific Islander community
Human rights organizations say that bigotry and hate crimes against the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are on the rise.
State Senator Jeremy Cooney has convened an Upstate New York summit on issues related to the AAPI community. The summit will focus on breaking down barriers, mental health, and economic opportunity. We preview it with our guests:
- Jeremy Cooney, New York State Senator in the 56th District
- Mimi Lee, president of the Asian/Pacific Islander/American Association Rochester
- Naveen Havannavar, chairperson of the India Community Center of Rochester
- Joo Han, deputy director of the Asian American Federation