© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How to support members of the Asian American/Pacific Islander community

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Naveen Havannavar on "Connections"
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Naveen Havannavar on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 4, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Human rights organizations say that bigotry and hate crimes against the Asian American/Pacific Islander (AAPI) community are on the rise.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney has convened an Upstate New York summit on issues related to the AAPI community. The summit will focus on breaking down barriers, mental health, and economic opportunity. We preview it with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack