Connections

Discussing the renaissance of author Judy Blume

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Laura Lintz and Lorien Castelle on Connections
Laura Lintz and Lorien Castelle on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Author Judy Blume is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. The new film, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has received rave reviews from audiences and critics. Blume herself has said she thinks the movie is better than her book.

It comes at a time when book banning is gaining momentum again in the U.S. It’s something that hits close to home for Blume and her fans; several of Blume’s books were on banned lists in the 1980s during the Reagan administration.

So what is it about Margaret – and Blume’s body of work – that has stood the test of time for both young people and adults? This hour, we discuss Judy Blume’s work and its impact with our guests, who are all big Blume fans:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
