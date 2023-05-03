© 2023 WXXI News
What is the difference between generative AI and general AI?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Max Irwin on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
What is the difference between generative artificial intelligence and general artificial intelligence? Our guest takes us through what AI is already capable of doing, and what that means for workers. For the moment, companies are trying to use AI to make their work more efficient. How long until we see measurable job loss? Is there a way around that?

Our guest takes us through the fast-moving landscape:

  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.IO, an AI product development company

To learn more about the panel discussion Max Irwin discussed during this broadcast, click here.

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
