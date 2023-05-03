Discussing King Charles III's coronation and what's next for the monarchy
It has been 70 years since the last time Britain crowned a new king or queen. On Saturday, people around the world will witness the coronation of King Charles III. The occasion marks a new era for the monarchy. What does it mean for the UK and the rest of the world?
Our guests discuss it:
- Colin Coffey, Brit living in Rochester, and owner of Renewing Massage
- Susan Orr, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Brockport, who is originally from Manchester, England