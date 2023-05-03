© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing King Charles III's coronation and what's next for the monarchy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
Colin Coffey on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Colin Coffey on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It has been 70 years since the last time Britain crowned a new king or queen. On Saturday, people around the world will witness the coronation of King Charles III. The occasion marks a new era for the monarchy. What does it mean for the UK and the rest of the world?

Our guests discuss it:

  • Colin Coffey, Brit living in Rochester, and owner of Renewing Massage
  • Susan Orr, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Brockport, who is originally from Manchester, England
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack