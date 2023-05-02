Discussing 25 years of Rochester Teen Court
25 years ago, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson launched a program aimed at addressing youth violence and involvement in the criminal justice system. Rochester Teen Court is a diversion program for youth offenders. Teens who participate in the court are held accountable for their actions, but avoid a criminal record. Their cases are presented by youth attorneys in front of youth jurors, and are adjudicated by a professional judge.
This hour, we’re joined by representatives of Rochester Teen Court to discuss the program’s work and impact over the last 25 years. Our guests:
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth
- Tyshauna Clark, program manager of Rochester Teen Court and Juvenile Justice programs
- Makayla Green, youth attorney who has participated in Rochester Teen Court in a variety of roles
- Judge Frank Geraci, federal court judge who shepherded Rochester Teen Court over the past 25 years
- Brian Jacek, lawyer and deputy director at JustCause NY, member of the Center for Youth’s Associate Board, former clerk In Judge Geraci's courtroom, and advocate for the Young Lawyers Section of the Monroe County Bar