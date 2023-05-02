© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing 25 years of Rochester Teen Court

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
(foreground) Frank Geraci and Brian Jacek, and (background) Tyshauna Clark, Makayla Green, and Elaine Spaull on "Connections"
(foreground) Frank Geraci and Brian Jacek, and (background) Tyshauna Clark, Makayla Green, and Elaine Spaull on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
25 years ago, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson launched a program aimed at addressing youth violence and involvement in the criminal justice system. Rochester Teen Court is a diversion program for youth offenders. Teens who participate in the court are held accountable for their actions, but avoid a criminal record. Their cases are presented by youth attorneys in front of youth jurors, and are adjudicated by a professional judge.

This hour, we’re joined by representatives of Rochester Teen Court to discuss the program’s work and impact over the last 25 years. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
