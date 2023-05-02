Can downtown Rochester support a circulator bus system?
Local urbanists Roger Brown and Howard Decker have written a new proposal for such a project. The City of Rochester conducted a Center City Circulator Study in 2011. Brown and Decker argue that much has improved in Rochester’s public realm over the years, and now is the time to explore a system of small, colorful, and frequently running busses that link destinations across the city.
They join us this hour to discuss their ideas and the feasibility of a circulator bus system in the City of Rochester. Our guests:
- Roger Brown, architect, and co-founder Community Design Center Rochester
- Howard Decker, architect and urban designer, writer, former chief curator of the National Building Museum, lifelong historic preservationist, and member of the Board of Directors for the Community Design Center of Rochester and Greentopia