Can downtown Rochester support a circulator bus system?

Local urbanists Roger Brown and Howard Decker have written a new proposal for such a project. The City of Rochester conducted a Center City Circulator Study in 2011. Brown and Decker argue that much has improved in Rochester’s public realm over the years, and now is the time to explore a system of small, colorful, and frequently running busses that link destinations across the city.

They join us this hour to discuss their ideas and the feasibility of a circulator bus system in the City of Rochester. Our guests:

