Can downtown Rochester support a circulator bus system?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Howard Decker and Roger Brown on "Connections"
Howard Decker and Roger Brown on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Local urbanists Roger Brown and Howard Decker have written a new proposal for such a project. The City of Rochester conducted a Center City Circulator Study in 2011. Brown and Decker argue that much has improved in Rochester’s public realm over the years, and now is the time to explore a system of small, colorful, and frequently running busses that link destinations across the city.

They join us this hour to discuss their ideas and the feasibility of a circulator bus system in the City of Rochester. Our guests:

Connections
