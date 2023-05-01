© 2023 WXXI News
How do we define success in American culture?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
Jon Schwind and Felicia Zimmermann on "Connections"
Jon Schwind and Felicia Zimmermann on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 1, 2023
Do we live in an all-or-nothing culture when it comes to defining success? That question lies at the heart of a recent debate about failure. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo offered his thoughts on how to define success after his team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo offered a scathing critique of American success culture. His comments went viral, with both admirers and critics weighing in.

Our guests discuss it:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
