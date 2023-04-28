What is the future of cable news?
The surprise departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News marks a significant moment for cable news. Millions of Americans still turn to cable news as their primary source of information, but the average cable news viewer is older than the general population. Meanwhile, journalism students have to consider where their careers might take them. A generation ago, cable news was a viable option, but what is the future for the medium?
Our guests discuss it:
- Tom Proietti, media scholar at St. John Fisher University
- April Franklin, journalist