Connections

What is the future of cable news?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
Tom Proietti on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tom Proietti on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 28, 2023
The surprise departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News marks a significant moment for cable news. Millions of Americans still turn to cable news as their primary source of information, but the average cable news viewer is older than the general population. Meanwhile, journalism students have to consider where their careers might take them. A generation ago, cable news was a viable option, but what is the future for the medium?

Our guests discuss it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
