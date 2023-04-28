How climate change is affecting trees and how trees can affect climate change

In some parts of the country, the types of trees that residents are used to seeing could become things of the past. As projected by the U.S. Forest Service, global warming is shifting the growing ranges of trees northward.

“Plant hardiness zones” have been a useful tool to help people determine which types of trees to plant and where. As individuals and groups think about how their actions and work can contribute to climate change, what do they need to know about the role of trees in that process and how to best protect and support trees? Our guests discuss their work and its expected impact.

Our guests:

