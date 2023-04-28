© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

How climate change is affecting trees and how trees can affect climate change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
John Kastner and Daryl Odhner on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
John Kastner and Daryl Odhner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 28, 2023
In some parts of the country, the types of trees that residents are used to seeing could become things of the past. As projected by the U.S. Forest Service, global warming is shifting the growing ranges of trees northward.

“Plant hardiness zones” have been a useful tool to help people determine which types of trees to plant and where. As individuals and groups think about how their actions and work can contribute to climate change, what do they need to know about the role of trees in that process and how to best protect and support trees? Our guests discuss their work and its expected impact.

Our guests:

