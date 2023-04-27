What do people participating in medical research need to know?
What do people who participate in medical research studies need to know? And how are their rights protected?
This hour, we have a conversation about Institutional Review Boards – or IRBs. These ethics boards review and monitor research that involves humans.
We discuss what goes on behind the scenes and how human subjects can stay informed. Our guests:
- Moore Rhys, assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA
- Rebecca Dahl, Ph.D., assistant vice president for research compliance at Stony Brook University