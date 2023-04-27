© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

What do people participating in medical research need to know?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJasmin Singer
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Moore Rhys on Connections
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Moore Rhys on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 27, 2023
What do people who participate in medical research studies need to know? And how are their rights protected?

This hour, we have a conversation about Institutional Review Boards – or IRBs. These ethics boards review and monitor research that involves humans.

We discuss what goes on behind the scenes and how human subjects can stay informed. Our guests:

  • Moore Rhys, assistant director of the Office of the Human Research Protection Program at UCLA
  • Rebecca Dahl, Ph.D., assistant vice president for research compliance at Stony Brook University
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
See stories by Jasmin Singer