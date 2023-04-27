© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Exploring climate action through a faith-based lens

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Brett Peters, Rev. Myra Brown and Jacqueline Ebner on Connections
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Brett Peters, Rev. Myra Brown and Jacqueline Ebner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 27, 2023
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What questions do you have about making your home or business more energy efficient?

The Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action is gearing up to host a summit for attendees to learn more about new green energy incentives. The group’s leaders say nearly all faiths have strong teachings on the necessity of caring for the earth, but few are actively working on environmental issues.

We talk about climate action and climate justice through the lens of faith leaders. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack