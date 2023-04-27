Exploring climate action through a faith-based lens
The Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action is gearing up to host a summit for attendees to learn more about new green energy incentives. The group’s leaders say nearly all faiths have strong teachings on the necessity of caring for the earth, but few are actively working on environmental issues.
We talk about climate action and climate justice through the lens of faith leaders. Our guests:
- Jacqueline Ebner, Ph.D., co-founder of Rochester Area Interfaith Climate Action; professor at Bard College's MBA program in sustainability; founder of Elucidativ LLC, a sustainability consultancy; and current head of sustainability for Re:Dish, a reusable dishware company
- Brett Peters, commercial energy advisor at the Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Rev. Myra Brown, pastor at Spiritus Christi Church
- Rev. Beverly Murrell-Frasier, clergy and treasurer at Abundant Life Faith Center